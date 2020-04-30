Landi Kotal tehsil plunged into darkness as miscreants uproot power towers

According to Wapda officials, it would take several days to restore electricity supply.

LANDI KOTAL (Dunya News) - Electricity to entire Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was suspended as miscreants uprooted four power towers on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, similar incidents had occurred in the past when some scrupulous elements had damaged these power pylons, which were erected atop mountains.

According to Wapda officials, the repair of the four damaged power pylons had been started on emergency basis, but it would take several days to restore electricity supply.

One the other hand, the people of Landi Kotal have demanded immediate action from the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Corps Commander Peshawar against the miscreants.

