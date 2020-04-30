Imran Khan's real face will be shown to the public: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Imran Khan, saying that for the first time in the history of the country, an incompetent government was overthrown by a vote.

According to the details, PMLN Workers Convention was held in Lahore, in which a large number of workers participated.

Addressing the workers convention, Maryam Nawaz said that she salutes to the spirit and courage of the workers and also to the loyalty of Khokhar brothers.

She lauded the support Khokhar brothers saying that I remember the walls of Khokhar House were broken, the Khokhar brothers did not leave Nawaz Sharif’s side despite the revenge.

Maryam Nawaz said the people of Pakistan have gotten rid of an incompetent person like Imran. Imran Khan never told the truth in his life, the real face of the one who blames others will be shown to the public.

She said that Allah can honor or humiliate whomever He wants.They used to say that Nawaz Sharif’s politics is over. Allah honored Nawaz Sharif and someone sitting in the Prime Minister’s House was humiliated, added PMLN leader.

Maryam Nawaz further criticized the former Prime Minister saying that he used to tell us not to panic. Ever since he came down from power, he has been panicking.

Imran Khan left the field and ran backwards, she said.

Maryam Nawaz exclaimed that in that he had violated the constitution. The courts opened for you at midnight because you committed a suicide attack on the Constitution, she said.

The PMLN Vice president stated that there would be elections. We are not afraid of elections, adding that what Shehbaz Sharif has done in two weeks he could not even in 200 years.



