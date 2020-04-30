Elections will be held on time, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the elections will be held on time and those seeking resignation from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should have resigned themselves for sending the growth rate to negative.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said that Imran Khan is afraid of spirit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to serve diligently and the government has changed but the cassette of his speech has not changed.

Regarding the suicide bombing that killed two Chinese citizens, Marriyum said that the Chinese embassy will be kept updated on the investigation, while foolproof security of Chinese citizens was being ensured and a meeting of NECTA would also be convened immediately.

The minister said that an investigation into the incident has been launched and the laws enacted by the previous government will be reviewed, while a cabinet committee has also been formed to review the laws.