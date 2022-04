Govt has also issued passport to Nawaz Sharif.

LONDON (Dunya News) - The newly-elected coalition government has issued a passport to ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Ishaq Dar, who travelled to UK about four years ago, has confirmed the development.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also issued passport by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

A Pakistani passport in the ordinary category which is valid for 10 years has been issued to Nawaz Sharif.