Investigation team formed to probe Karachi blast

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A high-level team has been formed to investigate the suicide bombing in Karachi.

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed in the blast in University of Karachi Tuesday afternoon.

According to the notification, the DIGP of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) was appointed as the Chairman of the four-member investigation committee while SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, SSP East Abdul Rahim Sheerazi and SSP AVCC Zubair Naseer will be members of the team.

The four-member team has been directed to ensure that concrete efforts are made to help the CTD team and report progress on regular basis.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in-charge Umar Khattab has confirmed the blast at Karachi University was a suicide bomb attack. He also mentioned that a banned organization has claimed responsibility for the blast. The suicide bomber had explosives inside a bag, as per CTD in-charge.

DIG East Muqaddas Haider stated that more than three kilograms of explosives were used in the blast, adding that traces of explosives including ball bearings could be spotted on the vehicle.

The mentioned vehicle used to visit the university campus at the same time on daily basis, added DIG.

The deceased Chinese nationals have been identified as the director of the Confucius Institute Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and their Pakistani driver, Khalid.