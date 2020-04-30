PM Shehbaz vows exemplary punishment for perpetrators

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Chinese embassy in Islamabad and said that those who took the lives of Chinese nationals will be hanged and attack on iron relations between Pakistan and China is unbearable.



During his visit to the embassy, he met Chinese Charge d Affaires Ms Pang Chunxue. He also wrote a special message of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Prime Minister expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese nationals in a van blast at Karachi University. He said the entire Pakistani nation is in shock and grief over the brutal attack on its Iron Brothers.

He said the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the government, people and families of the victims.

Condemning the incident, Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan s determination to eradicate all forms of terrorism and terrorists from its soil.

He directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to reach Karachi on Wendesday. He said we will not sit idle until criminals are arrested and punished. He said those who took the lives of Chinese nationals will be hanged.

The Prime Minister said that make all arrangements will be made for repatriation of dead bodies and return of injured with honour and respect.

He also ordered to increase the security of Chinese nationals and organizations working in Pakistan. He said no stone will be left unturned to bring the culprits to justice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also recorded his impressions in the condolence book at the embassy.