FIA exonerates ex-DG Bashir Memon of all charges

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Sessions Court on Tuesday found former DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon not involved in three cases against him including money laundering allegations.

During the hearing, the court asked FIA about the progress made in the investigation so far. On which the agency said that the investigation has been completed and its former DG Bashir Memon is not wanted as he was not involved in any of the cases.

Earlier in 2021, Bashir Memon had opened a new Pandora’s box with a string of serious allegations against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In an exclusive interview with Dunya News program ‘On the Front’, the former head of FIA alleged that Imran Khan wanted Maryam Nawaz to be tried for terrorism, an order he outright rejected by making clear that it was against the law.

Bashir Memon alleged that the Prime Minister had said that no one in Saudi Arabia could disobey the order of Muhammad bin Salman. “I had told you to arrest Shehbaz Sharif”, he quoted the PM.

The former DG FIA said that he rejected this order as well and told the Prime Minister that it was not his mandate to arrest Shehbaz Sharif. However, he clarified that these conversations happened during different meetings.