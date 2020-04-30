Pakistan determined to strengthen partnership with China: Hina Khar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar says Pakistan is committed to further strengthen its all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China.

She was talking to Deputy Head of Mission of the Chinese Embassy Ms Pang Chunxue who called on her in Islamabad on Monday.

Hina Rabbani Khar appreciated China s long-standing support for Pakistan s fundamental issues and development.

Welcoming growing Chinese investment in special economic zones under the CPEC, the Minister of State said Pakistan is desirous of speeding up the pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

