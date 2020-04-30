Bilawal praises CEC for resisting pressure by former govt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that the Chief Election Commissioner deserves to be praised, as he has resisted the pressure of the former government.

The Chairman PPP showered praises over the efforts made by the Chief Election Commissioner, as he believes that CEC has resisted the pressure of the previous government and also for sticking to the position of better working of the Election Commission.

We support the efforts of all institutions to transition from controversial to constitutional role, said Bilawal.

He also criticized the Chairperson of PTI saying that Imran Khan’s politics now is to target institutions with “why didn t you save me” campaign. Imran Khan’s politics is based on lies and propaganda, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further stated that people are aware that Imran Khan’s only reason for targeting the ECP chief is that he has refused to turn the institution into Tiger Force.

The Chief Election Commissioner stands by his institution and the constitution, if that continues we hope to see a stronger Election Commission in the future, he added.

Talking about the protest announced by PTI outside ECP offices, he said that Imran Khan’s announcement of protest against the Election Commission was in fact a ploy of blackmail and blatant pressure not to issue judgments in the foreign funding case.

Bilawal exclaimed that all Imran Khan’s efforts will fail and the truth will prevail.