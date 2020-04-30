IHC suspends order directing ECP to decide foreign funding case in 30 days

The bench suspended the order and issued notices to 17 political parties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended verdict of single bench directing Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 30 days.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar heard the PTI’s intra-court appeal.

The bench suspended the order and issued notices to 17 political parties and ECP and sought their reply on May 17.

It merits mention that PTI had filed an intra-court appeal against the decision of the single-bench of IHC directing the ECP to decide foreign funding case against the party in 30 days.

Asad Umar, the party’s secretary general, filed the appeal against the order.

In its petition, the PTI has accused the commission of targeting only the PTI and has sought the court’s directive to the ECP to also decide similar cases against the PML-N, PPP and all other political parties within a month.

The PTI had made the ECP and 17 political parties respondents in the case.