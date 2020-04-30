PM Lahore visit: Shehbaz reviews facilities at PKLI, Ramzan bazaar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - During his visit to Lahore, the Prime Minister reviewed the health facilities at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). He also inspected Johar Town Ramzan Bazaar and visited the graves of his parents in Jati Umra.

PM’s visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his visit to PKLI Hospital was received by Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman and Secretary Health.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the arrangements, while he also directed to provide best medical facilities to the patients.

Shehbaz Sharif got irked during the briefing of doctors in the hospital and said that he was not satisfied with their briefing. He directed the Chief Secretary to give a detailed briefing in two days.

The Prime Minister with utter disappointment said that the poor were made to spend a lot for treatment.

He further questioned the administration that why were14 out of 20 operation units closed? He even inquired regarding the amount of 90 million that was donated on his last visit in March 2018. Was the equipment arranged with that money or not, asked the PM.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration seemed unable to answer Shehbaz Sharif’s quires. He said that he would review the condition of the hospital again in 48 hours. Out of 20 operating units of the institution, only 6 are operational, he added.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that the purpose of the visit was to review the medical facilities, PKLI is for the whole country, not just Punjab.

He continued saying that 17% of patients are being treated for free, whereas 83% of patients are being treated with money. We will create a trust to raise funds, said PM.

Let the people of status pay the full amount and get treatment from here, their money will be spent for the treatment of poor people, said Shehbaz Sharif.

He issued instructions to the concerned authorities to make the hospital fully operational soon.

He stated we are striving for the welfare of the people and we will surely succeed.

Attendance at graves of his parents in Jati Umra

The Prime Minister visited the graves of his parents, sister-in-law Kulsoom Nawaz and brother Abbas Sharif and offered fateha.

PM visits Ramzan Bazaar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid a surprise visit to Johar Town Ramzan Bazaar and inspected the facilities for the people at the bazaar.

PM meets his close relatives in Model Town

PM Shehbaz met his close relatives in Model Town and also went to the residence of Javed Shafi and Zahid Shafi.

PM announces remission of two months in sentences of prisoners

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif also visited Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore and announced a two-month remission in the sentences of prisoners across Pakistan.

On the occasion PM Shehbaz said that all possible patronage is included in the duties of the government in making the prisoners who have completed their sentence active citizens of the society.

He urged the Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities to make effective use of available resources for the convenience of the inmates. In this context, the Prime Minister called for further improvement in the food and health facilities of the prisoners.

The Prime Minister also directed to make effective use of the available resources for the skill development of the prisoners, so that the prisoners can fully prepare themselves to play an active role in the society after the punishment.

Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of a committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, which will formulate a comprehensive strategy for the betterment of the prison system and the overall system.

The committee will include officers representing the four provinces.

