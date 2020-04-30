Govt, PTI leaders exchange harsh comments over Miftah Ismail's statement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s controversial statement regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan brought the leadership of government and PTI face to face, as both sides hurled criticism at each other.

According to details, Miftah Ismail, while talking in Washington, quoted reference of Quranic verse in his statement about Imran Khan. PTI leadership strongly condemned the remarks made by the finance minister expressing that he shouldn’t have used the reference of Quranic verses in such a non-serious manner.

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari brutally criticized Miftah Ismail saying that he should be ashamed of flattering America. She was of the view that he has mentioned the basic Islamic concepts like Amr bi al-Maruf in a very non-serious manner.

Shireen further said in her tweet that their ignorance is evident from their murmurs.

The PTI leader termed them as ‘gang of thugs’ and said that Isn’t anything sacred for this gang of thugs?

— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 23, 2022

While Former Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said that Muftah Ismail should not have quoted any Quranic verses.

Finance Minister tried to play religion card, Muftah Ismail should apologize, he added.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah replied to Shireen Mazari’s tweet saying that we are patient because of the injunctions of Islam and instruction of honor for women, do not force us.

The self-proclaimed liberal PTI gang is using religion for its political purposes, he added.

He further bashed the PTI leader while harshly taunting for Idolatry of a leader, who as per his remarks doesn’t know how to honor the religion.

He said that Imran Niazi is Abu Jahl of politics who neither sees the truth nor dares to follow it.

According to the JUI-F leader the PTI leadership are invoking violence by making such statements and using the religion card.

He said Imran Niazi and Shireen Mazari will be held responsible if any political opponent’s life is harmed as a result of statements inciting violence.

Misinterpretation of religion for the sake of politics is also a crime in Islam, stated Hafiz Hamdullah.

In this regard, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail wrote in a message on the social networking website Twitter that first it was Imran Khan using religion card for politics but now his ministers are following the same path.

— Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) April 24, 2022

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari while talking in support of Miftah Ismail on the matter scoffed Shireen Mazari by terming the use of religion card in politics to be a trade of illiterate people.

Shireen Mazari, a graduate of the highest educational institutions, has a religion card and Insult card for politics, he said.

He lambasted Shireen Mazari saying that she should not be making such extreme misrepresentation.



