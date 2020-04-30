Instructions are being issued to all district organizations of PTI in this regard, says Fawad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced a protest outside Election Commission offices across the country on April 26.

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote in a message on social networking site Twitter that PTI political committee held a meeting today, in which the matters related to Election Commission were reviewed.

The PTI leader brutally criticized the Chief Election Commissioner expressing that he has reached the extreme in terms of bias and dishonesty.

In his tweet, he added that under the plan, the declaration of dissolution of Assembly seats of deviant members has not been made yet. Therefore, PTI will protest in front of Election Commission offices across the country on Tuesday, April 26 against the behavior of the Election Commissioner.

Instructions are being issued to all district organizations of PTI in this regard, said Fawad Chaudhry.

