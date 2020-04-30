PTI Chief should shun violation of Constitution: Information Minister

She called for trial of PTI leadership involved in unconstitutional acts under Article 6.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the courts were opened at night because the PTI government flouted the court orders.

In a statement on Sunday, she advised the PTI Chief Imran Khan to shun violation of the Constitution and do not make Parliament hostage to his intransigence.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI leaders held the constitution, democracy and parliament hostage and then ironically they ask why the courts were opened.

She said Hamza Shahbaz will definitely take oath as Chief Minister of Punjab.