KASHMIR (Dunya News) - In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), complete shutdown is being observed to mark protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the held territory, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, call for shutdown has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference to convey a strong message to the Indian Prime Minister that the Kashmiris reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and they will continue their struggle till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

Anti-India demonstrations will also be held in world capitals by the Kashmiri diaspora.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have deployed additional Indian troops and police personnel across the occupied territory, particularly in Jammu, in the name of so-called security measures ahead of Modi’s visit.

More posters have appeared in different areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing Modi as the killer of Kashmiris and humanity.

It merits mention here that there has been unabated killing spree being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), causing martyrdom of three more Kashmiri youths in Baramullah district during the last few days. More than 580 innocent Kashmiris have so far been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The growing number of extra-judicial killings in fake encounters and staged cordon-and-search operations in the IIOJK during the holy month of Ramazan, only highlighted the ugly reality of India’s illegal occupation and the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the “Hindutva” inspired BJP-RSS combine in India.

Kashmiri youth, which had been a specific target of the Indian occupation forces stationed in the IIOJK, had however remained unfazed in its determination to thwart the Indian designs of subjugating the Kashmiris with the use of unbridled force.

“Pakistan reiterates its call for investigation of extra-judicial killings in IIOJK by the Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019. Pakistan once again calls upon the international community to play its role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in South Asia,” he added.