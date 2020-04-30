Govt agrees to enact legislation for curbing fake news

ISLMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday while meeting with delegation of the Media Joint Action Committee (JAC) agreed to enact legislation for curbing of the fake news.



It was decided in the meeting that legislation would be enacted under the light of PEMRA law and a provision would be included in the PEMRA law to eliminate fake news.



While lashing out at the previous government, she said the former government had not spared any effort in banning the media along with the economic catastrophe.



She further said that our government would not compromise on the protection of freedom of expression. The government is aware of the economic catastrophe of journalists and we want to fix this, Marriyum added.

