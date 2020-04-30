Bilawal Bhutto to take oath as FM within two days: Qamar Zaman Kaira

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader on Saturday said that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath as Foreign Minister of Pakistan in a day or two.



It is pertinent to mention here that PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sherry Rehman and Syed Naveed Qamar are in London along Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri where they also held multiple meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.



While talking to the presser along with former finance minister, Kaira said Bilawal Bhutto has departed for Pakistan.



On the occasion, Ishaq Dar said that Bilawal s appointment as Foreign Minister was a pre-determined decision.

