KARACHI (Dunya News) - Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab has said that when Imran Khan was in government he used to say that he would not spare anyone and after being ousted he is still saying the same.

Murtaza Wahab said in the foundation laying ceremony of sports complex in Star Ground Landhi that after three and a half year of incompetence and exploitation of the masses, former government officials are hiding their faces. Change has come and people have started openly asking questions.

Karachi Administrator told that Star Ground has an area of 20 acres and sports complex would be built here in 2.5 billion rupees. The facilities available in other areas of Karachi should also be available in backward areas.

On the occasion, Member National Assembly, Aga Rafiullah said they were heading towards the fulfilment of promises made during elections.