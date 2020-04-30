Swift preparations for oath of CM-elect Punjab on LHC order

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is expected to administer the oath

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The oath taking ceremony of new chief minister of Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz will take place at 4pm in Governor House, Lahore.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is expected to administer the oath and formal advise in this regard will be released soon from the Presidency.

Meanwhile, President wrote a letter to Prime Minister seeking advise after Lahore High Court (LHC) directed Arif Alvi to nominate a representative for administering the oath. Prime Minister Office has suggested the name of Chairman Senate for the purpose.

Sadiq Sanjrani is expected to reach Lahore for the oath taking ceremony.

On the other hand, Governor Punjab Omar Sarfaraz Cheema was not feeling well and was taken to Services hospital at 8:30am.