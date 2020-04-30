Afghanistan acting government head congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

The Taliban leader wished for the prosperity and well-being of the brotherly people of Pakistan.

KABUL (Dunya News) - The head of the Afghan acting government Mullah Mohammad Hassan hoped that the election of Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan’s prime minister would give a boost to bilateral relations.

In a congratulation message to Shehbaz Sharif, Mullah Hassan has said “On behalf of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your appointment as the 23rd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Hassan, who is the head of the Afghan government council of ministers, said.

“Your appointment (as the Prime Minister) is a good and valuable step,” he said, adding that he hoped “it will strengthen bilateral ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan and lead to the development, prosperity and good relations between the two brotherly nations.”

“It is worth mentioning that, on behalf of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, I would like to assure you that good and comprehensive relations between the two brotherly nations and the Muslim neighboring countries would be further enhanced and strengthened.”

The Taliban leader wished for the prosperity and well-being of the brotherly people of Pakistan.

