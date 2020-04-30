Youm-e-Ali (RA): Mobile service to remain suspended in Quetta

Foolproof security arrangements have made on the occasion of Youm-e Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA).

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Mobile phone services to remain suspended in Quetta on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA) as security measures were beefed up, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to sources, the mobile phone service in Quetta will remaine suspended to maintain law and order situation on the occasion on Youm-e-Ali (RA).

Foolproof security arrangements have made on the occasion of Youm-e Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) as large rallies are taken out and procession and gatherings are organized across the country.

