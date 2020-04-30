Pakistan expresses deep concern over spate of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan expresses deep concern over the recent spate of terrorist attacks in various parts of Afghanistan over the last few days. The heinous attacks include bomb blasts at mosques in Mazar-e-Sharif and IED blasts in Kabul, Jalalabad and other places yesterday. Today, another despicable terrorist attack at a mosque in Kunduz has also resulted in loss of precious lives while injuring many others.

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Recent incidents indicate importance of support and cooperation with Afghan Interim Government for eliminating the scourge of terrorism and achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Government and the people of Pakistan extend deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of those who have lost lives in these terrorist attacks and pray for speedy recovery of those injured. The people of Pakistan stand in strong solidarity with their Afghan brethren in this time of grief.