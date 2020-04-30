Today's NSC meeting has strengthened our position, Shah Mehmood Qureshi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday reacting to the National Security Committee meeting said that there is nothing new in today’s NSC statement.



Qureshi said Interference was made in the internal political affairs of Pakistan and a commission headed by the Chief Justice should be formed for open hearing.



The former FM said that the presser held by interior minister after the meeting forced him to say that NSC reiterated our narrative and there was nothing new in it.



He said that if there was nothing new then what has been achieved from today’s meeting and the outcome of the meeting has created more difficulties for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



He said that Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam were calling the letter a fabrication but today it was proved that the epistle was correct, this missive has confirmed the last meeting’s minutes.



Qureshi further said that current government while covering up this issue has tarnished its image and a judicial commission should be formed to get to the base of the matter.



The PTI vice chairman said we have sent the letter to the apex court and the court can review this letter and form a commission.



He said that our position has become stronger than before. The people have rejected the ‘imported government’ and yesterday’s PTI rally is an eye opening proof for peoples’ support for PTI.

