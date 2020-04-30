Govt decides to remove names from ECL after 120 days: minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the Parliamentary committee on ECL has recommended to modify rules approved by the cabinet.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said as per the new approved rules, the names of the people who were included in the ECL would be withdrawn after 120 days automatically if no evidence is provided against them. The Interior Minister confirmed that there is a total of 4,863 people who are on the no-fly list and after the new rules around 3,000 people will take benefit from the new rules.

He said the people who are included in terrorist activity, or risk to the country, or included in the ECL on the directions of the courts would not be facilitated.

About the arrests from Federal Investigation Agency without evidence, Rana Sanaullah clarified that in future no one would be arrested without inquiry.

He said now the FIA will include the suspect in the inquiry first and then register the case against him.