Names of disqualified BISP beneficiaries to be reviewed for inclusion: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri said on Friday that the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), who were disqualified during the previous government’s tenure, would be reviewed for inclusion.

“The names of those BISP beneficiaries who were declared ineligible to receive cash assistance on the basis of unjustified socioeconomic data filters during the previous government’s tenure, would be reviewed and efforts will be made to include them,” Shazia Marri said while addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Peoples’ Party Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi.

She said the beneficiaries were excluded from the BISP lists on the basis of the data filters for the reasons of making urgent CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) or passport and foreign visit for performing religious obligation etc, which was a matter of great concern.

Shazia Marri said a mechanism for appeal would be developed for the disqualified beneficiaries so that their cases could be reviewed for inclusion in the programme.

Criticizing the previous government for changing the name of BISP, the minister said that programme was launched in the year 2008 as per the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to provide relief to those living below poverty line and legalized in the year 2010.

“The name of BISP cannot be changed legally. It was BISP yesterday, is BISP today and will remain BISP in the future as well. From now, the Kafalat Pogramme will be the Benazir Kafalat Programme, the Nashonuma will be Benazir Nashonuma Programme and the Education Stipend will be Benazir Education Stipend Programme,” she added.

Shazia Marri said she will visit 16 zonal offices of the BISP across the country to get first hand information about the issues being faced by the beneficiaries as well as those who intended to get them registered for the programme.

“The BISP’s coverage will also be expanded after getting the people’s inputs,” she added.

Shazia Marri said the new government had been formed through a constitutional way. It proved that democracy was the best revenge. “Such a government, which lacked a vision and had no realization about the problems of masses, has no right to rule them.”

She said the present government would prioritize provision of maximum economic relief to the masses who had suffered a lot during the previous tenure.

Criticizing former prime minister Imran Khan, Shazia Marri said he (Imran Khan) should have highlighted the performance of his government of around four years in his public meetings instead of creating anarchy through misleading the masses.

Responding to a question, the minister dispelled the impression of closure of any of the Ehsaas programmes and said, “Three programmes of the BISP, including Waseela-i-Rozgar, were closed by the previous government, which would be revived soon.”

To another question about responding to the public issues through social media, Shazia Marri said, “We are the representatives of masses and will go directly to them to ask about their issues regarding the service delivery of this programme along with using the medium of social media.”