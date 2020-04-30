Pakistan expresses concern over bulldozing of Muslims' properties in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Friday expressed deep concern over the bulldozing of Muslim-owned properties in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that this shocking incident is further manifestation of the absolute apathy, complete disregard for the rule of law, and deeply entrenched hatred against the Muslims in India.

The Spokesperson said that the wanton destruction of houses belonging to the Muslim community, depriving the inhabitants of their fundamental right to shelter and leaving them at the mercy of the Hindutva-inspired state machinery, is highly deplorable.

Asim Iftikhar said that the deliberate silence of the BJP-RSS dispensation at the helm in India has exposed the state-support provided to the Hindu zealots in their execution of a well-thought-out plan to marginalize and further dispossess the Muslims.

Regrettably, despite desperate pleas, the openly prejudiced law enforcement agencies remained unresponsive to the urgent calls for assistance by the local Muslim communities in New Delhi, as well as across other States, he said.

The Spokesperson said that during the holy month of Ramazan, there has been a visible surge in communal violence against Muslims spearheaded by radical Hindu mobs.

It is bizarre that instead of taking any stern action, the security set up has targeted and arrested only Muslims, who had borne the brunt of the most traumatic intimidation and threats at the hands of the Hindu miscreants.

“Pakistan calls upon India to treat the Muslims with dignity, transparently investigate the recent incidents of widespread violence, and take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future,” he said.

The Spokesperson said that the international community must also take note of the deeply worrying trajectory of Islamophobia in India and play its due role in ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the Muslim community in India.