Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJk

Indian army has martyred three youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Indian army has martyred three youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the barbaric oppression of the innocent people of occupied valley continues by the tyrant Indian troops, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Indian army conducted a “search operation” in which they martyred three unarmed youth, two in Baramullah and one was martyred in Jammu.

It merits mention here that the Indian army have martyred three innocent Kashmiris a day before as well.

On the other hand, New Delhi Government has started a targeted operation against the Muslim-owned properties all across the city under which the properties of most of Muslim minorities have been bulldozed.

Pakistan expressed concerns over the destruction of the Muslim properties and stated that these incidents are evidence of hatred against the Muslim community which is a violation of law.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that the international community should take notice of the growing Islamophobia in India.