Our army is the greatest army of the region: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that our army is the greatest army of the region.

In his address at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore Shah Mahmood Qureshi reminded people of the founder of the country Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and stated that it is the place where he shared the dream of a separate homeland for Muslims.

Pakistan was liberated on the 27th of Ramadan. In a short span of 7 years, Quaid-e-Azam had fulfilled his promise, he continued saying.

The PTI Vice Chairman further expressed that Imran Khan has always opposed the two party system, considering that the two party system has brutally harmed the country.

Talking about the change of regime in the country, he added that Imran Khan was the choice of people, along with exclaiming that he was given a mandate of five years by the people of Pakistan, but was his government able to complete the term?

He mentioned that the chairman of PTI was ousted under a foreign policy. He even stressed on the schemes by corrupt and disloyal politicians.

It’s on you to decide for your future that whether to be a slave or a free nation, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.



