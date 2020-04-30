Nawaz Sharif welcomes ouster of Imran Khan

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto held a meeting with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in which the positions of Chairman Senate and Governor Punjab were discussed.

Talking to media in London along with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the former prime minister said that getting rid of Imran Khan is moment of relief for the entire nation and the recovery of the economy is a big challenge but will put Pakistan back on the path of development.

Nawaz Sharif said that it was very important to save the nation from Imran Khan. Imran Khan promoted a culture of bullying and rudeness, adding that the economy in Pakistan has collapsed and it will take a long time to improve the economy.

The PML-N supremo further said that he had never seen such an environment that is created by Imran Khan and we should be thankful for getting rid of the PTI chairman.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Qasim Gilani were also present in the meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Hassan Nawaz s office to meet Nawaz Sharif. Hassan and Hussain Nawaz welcomed him while the former prime minister also welcomed the PPP chairman.

Bilawal congratulated Nawaz Sharif on the success of the no-confidence motion and toppling of the selected government and the election of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab.

Overall political situation of the country was also discussed in the meeting while the PPP chairman and the PML-N supremo also expressed their determination to work together in national political affairs with understanding and consensus.

Speaking in the meeting, Bilawal said that it was not an external conspiracy but a democratic conspiracy, adding that they brought no-trust move in a democratic way.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the role of Nawaz Sharif for democracy is unparalleled and under the Charter of Democracy, Pakistan was moving in the right direction. We have once again put Pakistan towards the restoration of democracy, he said.