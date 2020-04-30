Sindh CM rejigs cabinet, inducts Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government has reshuffled its cabinet and inducted Sharjeel Inam Memon as Sindh Minister for Transport.



Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah has been sacked from his post and PPP Sindh Assembly member Sharjeel Inam Memon has been made part of the provincial cabinet. He will be sworn in as the provincial minister on Friday.



Chief Secretary Sindh has issued a notification denotifying Owais Qadir Shah, while the notification for the appointment of Sharjeel Inam Memon as Provincial Minister was also issued.



According to the notification text, the Sindh Chief Minister had recommended to the Sindh Governor to withdraw the portfolio from OwaisQadir Shah and to appoint Sharjeel Inam Memon as the Provincial Minister.

