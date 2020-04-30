IHC orders local administration to allow PTI to hold gathering in F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Islamabad Administration to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold gathering at F-9 Park.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Justice Atharminallah heard the petition against not allowing the PTI to hold meetings and installing big screens in the federal capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rana Waqas from District Administration and Advocate Haider Bin Masood, Assistant Attorney General Atiqur Rehman from PTI appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Rana Waqas said that the PTI were asking for 4 to 6 weeks, so they cannot give permission in F-Nine Park. The IHC CJ remarked that the court expects that the fundamental rights of the citizens will be taken care of.

The petitioner stated that the administration of Islamabad deliberately closed the F-9 Park and was not permitting to place the screen there.

It prayed the court to grant permission to hold a peaceful political gathering in the park. The court instructed the assistant attorney general to place the matter before deputy commissioner ICT and also summoned a senior official of district administration on the same day afternoon.

After a recession in proceeding, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Waqas appeared before the court and adopted the stance that PTI in its application requested for permission to hold demonstration for four to six weeks.

The court said healthy activities shouldn t be stopped and instructed the administration to grant permission.

The court disposed of the case with above instructions.