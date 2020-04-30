A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najafi will hear the case on April 25.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s request to withdraw her passport for Umrah on Thursday has been heard by the High Court and it was forwarded to a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi to re-hear the case on April 25.

According to the details, earlier today a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard Maryam Nawaz’s petition.

Supreme Court Bar President Ahsan Bhoon appeared before the court and said that Maryam Nawaz wants to go to Saudi Arabia on April 27 to perform Umrah, adding that her passport is in the custody of LHC on a court order, her passport should be returned.

Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, who presided over the bench, remarked that it will be appropriate that the same bench which granted bail to Maryam Nawaz should hear the petition.

Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, while taking action, forwarded the petition of Maryam Nawaz back to the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice Lahore High Court sent Maryam Nawaz’s petition to Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najafi will hear the case on April 25.

It may be recalled that a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had granted bail to Maryam Nawaz in November 2019 and ordered her to surrender her passport.

