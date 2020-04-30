Maryam prays LHC to return her passport to perform Umrah

The court should issue directives to return passport of the plaintiff: plea

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has filed a plea before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get back her passport for traveling to Saudi Arabia her performing Umrah in Ramazan.

In her plea, Maryam Nawaz said that she was arrested by NAB in 2019 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and later the LHC approved her bail plea and in return she submitted her passport to the court.

The PML-N leader said that she wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia on April 27 but she could not travel owing to absence of her passport.

The court should issue directives to return passport of the plaintiff and allow her to travel, the plea said.

The court has fixed hearing PML-N vice president’s plea.