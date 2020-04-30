Khyber: Police official among three martyred in attack on check post

The DPO Khyber informed that an attacker was also killed when police returned the fire.

KHYBER (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a police official, were martyred in an attack on police check post in Ajab Talab area of Tehsil Bara of Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Imran Khan, some unidentified miscreants opened fire at the police check post in Ajab Talab area of Tehsil Bara in which three persons embraced martyrdom.

The DPO Khyber also informed that an attacker was also killed when police returned the fire.

