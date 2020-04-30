ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the imported government is unable to handle the country’s situation. Pakistan is going through the most important period in it’s history.

According to the details, a meeting of the central leadership of PTI was held under the chairmanship of Imran Khan.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground, along with the overall political situation in the country, especially the formation and structure of the current government.

At the meeting, PTI leadership expressed serious concerns over the inclusion of a large number of accused in the federal cabinet and the destructive effects of the incumbent government on the country’s economy.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also demanded immediate announcement of general elections in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, the former prime minister said that attempts have been made to distort the face of democracy by recruiting the accused involved in various crimes in the federal cabinet.

The PTI leader pointed out that the people have been watching everything, the external conspiracy and the attack on sovereignty.

The nation is ahead of the leadership, he added.

Imran Khan said that he knows his people. The nation is not ready to compromise on freedom and sovereignty.

According to PTI Chairperson whenever a decisive time comes to a country, the nation look towards the leadership.

Stressing upon the need of elections Imran Khan stated it is not possible to deprive people of future decisions for long. Pakistan will move forward by giving people the right to decide the future through transparent elections, he said.

The PTI leader stated that the administration should avoid the folly of creating obstacles, it is not possible to imprison the sea of people.

The gathering of Minar-e-Pakistan will make history, said Imran Khan.

