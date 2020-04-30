Zardari visits Ch Shujaat, lauds his support in current political scenario



ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari called on Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PMLQ) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday and thanked him for the supporting over current political situation.



The ex-President met Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence in capital territory.



In addition, during the meeting both leaders vowed to continue political consultations in the future as well.



On the occasion PML-Q leaders Chaudhary Salak Hussain and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present.



Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardari also met with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi. During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views over the current political situation and new government setup.

