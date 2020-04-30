PTI rally: DC Lahore pens letter to Imran Khan, warns of security threat

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore on Wednesday in a letter warned the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding security threats for the Minar-e-Pakistan rally, therefore he advised that Imran Khan should address via video link.

While PTI rally has been scheduled on Thursday in the Minar-e-Pakistan ground and the preparations for the mentioned public gathering have been completed.

According to the details, three different enclosures have been set up, which include a general enclosure for the commons, one specified for ladies and another for families. It was further revealed that a stage comprising of forty containers has been set for the purpose and it has a seating capacity of 100 people, adding that separate containers have also been prepared for media, social media and MPs.

Pertaining to the security arrangements for the rally Police as well as members of the PTI special committee will be on duty for the task. Those attending the rally will have to go through three levels of security while special cameras are being installed in the women’s enclosure.

The central leadership of PTI has reached Lahore for the rally and various rallies were also held yesterday.

Apart from Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Sheikh Rashid, Qasim Suri, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood, Hammad Azhar and other leaders will also address in the public gathering.

In connection with the preparations for the historic power show of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Minar-e-Pakistan, a meeting of the Executive Committee was held under the chairmanship of Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood, in which Iftikhar Durrani, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and other media and social media officials participated. In the meeting the place route plan for the rally was finalized. The structure of the stage and the list of distinguished guests were also finalized.

In the light of the final review of preparations for the rally, everything was declared satisfactory.

