Govt may increase deficit to Rs. 5,600 billion to discredit PTI: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said that the incumbent government may increase the deficit to Rs. 5,600 billion to discredit PTI.

According to details, the former finance minister Shaukat Tarin in his tweet pointed out that on fiscal front, nine month deficit is Rs 2.5 trillion or 3.9% of GDP.

He further added that throughout the year, they were on track to contain deficit to 6.4% of GDP.

The PTI leader was of the view that the PMLN led government could increase the deficit to harm PTI’s reputation.

In this regard he mentioned that the present government could increase the deficit to Rs. 5,600 billion to discredit PTI, adding that the present government may try to liquidate un-budgeted circular debt like 2013.

“On fiscal front, 9 month deficit is Rs 2.5 trillion or 3.9% of GDP. We were on track to contain deficit to 6.4% of GDP full year. However, the present govt may try to liquidate un budgeted circular debt like 2013 to increase deficit to Rs 5,600 billion to discredit PTI,” tweeted Shaukat Tarin.

— Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) April 20, 2022