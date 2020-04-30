Omar Sarfraz has ordered the Chief Secretary to remove the Principal Secretary from office

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Governor of Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has ordered the Chief Secretary to remove the Principal Secretary from office, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Governor of Punjab has expressed his indignation over the letter written and disclosed by his Principal Secretary in relation to the swearing in ceremony of Hamza Shahbaz.

The Governor has investigated the letter written by Principal Secretary Rashid Mansoor, after which Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has ordered to remove the Principal Secretary from his post and has written a letter to the Chief Secretary in this regard.

Special Secretary has been given additional charge of the post in place of Principal Secretary Rashid Mansoor.

The Governor also inquired how the principal secretary could use tactics to pressurize him and write a letter on such an issue where no opinion was sought. The Governor further inquired, how the Principal Secretary can write a letter to political opponents.