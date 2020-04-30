Punjab Assembly ruckus: PTI MPA in critical condition

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Member of Punjab Assembly Asia Amjad, who got injured during ruckus in Punjab Assembly on April 16, has worsened.

According to PTI, the lawmakers is on ventilator and is in critical condition after blood clot was formed in her brain.

Earlier on April 16, the day for voting for Leader of the House, the lawmakers of the PTI had thrown "lotas" at Deputy Speaker Mazari and attacked and pulled his hair despite the presence of security guards. The deputy speaker left the hall after this and the session was delayed.

As the situation got intense and requests were made for the police to control the situation, the anti-riot force personnel entered the assembly wearing bulletproof jackets and arrested the PTI MPAs.

Mid the ruckus, Elahi, who was a candidate for chief minister, was also not spared as well and became a target of the violence in the assembly that left him injured.