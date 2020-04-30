IHC directs to provide details of gifts received by Imran Khan

IHC has ordered to public the details of the gifts of Tosha Khana

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to public the details of the gifts that were given to Pakistan during the hearing of former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s Tosha Khana gifts case, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice also directed to provide details of the gifts received by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

IHC Judge Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb whilst hearing a case regarding Toshakhana said the Cabinet Division is bound to provide the information.

During the proceedings, Justice Mian Gull Hassan stated that if a person pays a pre-decided amount and keeps the gifts, then there is no problem.

The Justice remarked that a policy should be made in which it should be stated that all the gifts received by any Prime Minister should be submitted in the National Treasury.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan further remarked that the gifts sent abroad are purchased using the National Treasury therefore all the gifts received from other countries should be put forth for public display.

Hearing of the case has now been adjourned for two weeks.