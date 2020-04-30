Prime Minister chairs first cabinet meeting in Islamabad

The meeting is being briefed about economic condition of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The first cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair is in progress in Islamabad.

The meeting is being briefed about economic condition, energy and law and order situation in the country.

A day earlier, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to federal cabinet.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got 12 ministries and nine ministries have been given to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Four ministries handed over to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) got two ministries.

Other coalition partners including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Jamhori Watan Party (JWP) got one ministry each in the new set up.

Two state ministers are from PML-N and one state minister from PPP. One member of PPP and two members of PML-N have been appointed advisors to the Prime Minister.