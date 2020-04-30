CM Buzdar had resigned from the post on April 1.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was first to raise voice against unconstitutional resignation of Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Governor Punjab, in a statement, said that PML-N hide it from Lahore High Court (LHC) with a mala fide intent and misled the court in order to get verdict in its favor.

Hamza Shahbaz, PML-N leader and son of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, was elected as the chief minister of Punjab amid ruckus during the Assembly session on April 16.

Hamza Shahbaz was elected as the 21st chief minister of Punjab with 197 votes.