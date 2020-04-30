PM Shehbaz assures relief for Dadu fire victims

PM directed the NDMA to provide all possible support for the rehabilitation of affected families.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday while condoling over the deaths in a fire engulfing two villages of Sindh’s Dadu district, assured the victim families that the federal government would take measures for their relief.

At least nine people including six children had died after a fire engulfed two villages in Tehsil Mehar of Dadu district, following the gusty winds in the area.

The prime minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to provide all possible support for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

He also assured that he would also take up the matter with the Sindh government and call for a financial relief package for them.

The prime minister sympathized with the villagers and also conveyed his grief over the loss of their properties.

He also prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

