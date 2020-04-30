Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that new elections could not be held without electoral reforms.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the electoral reforms were the need of the hour and new elections could not be held without reforms.

Ahsan Iqbal said that bringing reforms and stability in the country were the top most priorities of the present government. He said bringing electoral reforms was too essential for holding free, fair and transparent general elections in the country.

He said that the leadership of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) had discussed Balochistan issues and they had some reservation and demands regarding the province which should have to be addressed.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should change their mind about the matter of resignations and they should come in the Parliament and play their role for the betterment of the country and support the government for bringing electoral reforms to make the election process free, fair and transparent.

