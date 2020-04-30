Members of PM Shehbaz cabinet get portfolios

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Members of federal cabinet were issued their respective portfolios by the joint decision of the coalition parties, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah were given the ministries of Planning and Development and Interior Ministry respectively meanwhile Azam Nazir Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb were given ministry of law and justice and Information Ministery respectively.

Shahzain Bugti is given the portfolio of narcotics control and the Federal Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor takes charge of Ministry of Religious Affairs while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amin-ul-Haque was given the charge of Information technology and telecommunication.

Jamiyat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Asad Mahmood was given the communication ministry.