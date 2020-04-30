Pakistan reports 85 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

The COVID Positivity Ratio in Pakistan on Tuesday was recorded at 0.45 percent.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,527,411. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,364 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 85 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 18,563 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 85 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.45 percent.

Note: This story will be updated very soon.

