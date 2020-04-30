Bar associations condemn negative campaign against judges

Unconstitutional conspiracies were thwarted when courts were set up at night, says Bar associations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Bar associations across the country on Monday issued a joint statement condemning the negative campaign against judges and declared that the propaganda continues in the name of the party that lost the majority in Parliament, Imran Khan is taking the path of confrontation with the institutions.

In a joint statement, the bar associations welcomed the opening of courts at night and said that unconstitutional conspiracies were thwarted when courts were set up at night.

It further said that insulting statements were being made against the judges at meetings and rallies with the aim of pressuring the judges to achieve unconstitutional and undemocratic goals, adding that PTI chairman Imran Khan has been openly accusing the judiciary.

