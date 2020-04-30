ANP refuses to be part of federal cabinet

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday while refusing to be part of the federal cabinet led by PM Shehbaz Sharif said that their priority is not being in the cabinet but the people.

In a statement on Monday, he said that other allies should be given portfolios in the cabinet and the government is already in hot water and they do not want to create more hurdles for them.

The ANP chief said that he was grateful to the PPP and PML-N for contacting the party and inviting them to be part of the federal government but keeping in view their difficulties, we have recommended that the other allies should be given a place in the cabinet.

He further added, our primary focus at this time is to make the party more organized and active and we hope that the new government will steer the country out of this hard time.

