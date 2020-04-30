PM Shehbaz calls for forging deeper economic engagement with Qatar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday received a telephone call from the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Amir extended warm felicitations to Shehbaz Sharif on the assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and assured of full support in deepening Qatar’s relations with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked The Amir for his gracious gesture. He underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Qatar and reaffirmed the strong desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

In particular, the Prime Minister underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Qatar – including in the trade, investment, energy, communications, food security and other key sectors.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the measures taken by Qatar for the well-being of the Pakistani workers in the fields of security, health and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role played by Qatar in the Afghan peace process and expressed the desire that both countries should continue to work together for peace, stability and humanitarian assistance for the people in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister extended cordial invitation to The Amir to visit Pakistan at an early date.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact and take forward the process of consolidation and further expansion of Pakistan-Qatar relations.